Senthil Balaji gets advance bail

Published: 30th April 2019 03:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2019 05:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: V Senthil Balaji, secretary of the Karur unit of the DMK and party candidate for the by-election to Aravakurichi Assembly constituency, S Jothimani, the Congress candidate for the just concluded election to Karur Parliamentary constituency and an advocate by name N Senthil Kumar, who feared arrest on the alleged charge of trespassing into the camp office of the Returning Officer of the Karur Parliamentary constituency in the night of April 15 last, were granted advance bail by the Madras High Court on Monday.

Justice R Subramaniam, before whom the criminal original petition from the trio came up, granted the relief subject to the condition that they should execute a personal bond for ` 50,000 each and two sureties each, for a like sum to the satisfaction of the Judicial Magistrate-I in Karur.

They should appear before the Inspector, Thanthonimalai police station, on every Monday, Wednesday and Friday till June 1, the judge added.

The petitioners alleged that the Karur Parliamentary constituency Returning Officer, Assistant Returning Officer and the Observer were biased in granting permission to the DMK to hold a public meeting on April 16.

They also denied the charge that they led a gang of about 100 party men. Only the trio wanted to meet the officials in a peaceful manner. However, the Returning Officer had filed a false complaint against them, they contended.

