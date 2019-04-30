Tamil Nadu Class 10 results: Inspiring tales, from the streets

Nirupama Viswanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Priya J (in pic) landed at the Corporation-run shelter in Madhavaram when she was nine years old after her parents ‘disappeared’. But her academic zeal has shone through, as she scored 430 marks out of 500.“Her mother left her to me but we were not in a position to take care of her. She even refused to come to our home because she thought she could score the maximum only if she continued to stay by herself at the shelter,” said her aunt Parameswari.

Out of the 21 students who appeared for their class 10 exams from the Corporation’s night shelters, Priya, a student of St Anne’s higher secondary school, had scored the highest. However, except one student, all of them have passed, with five students scoring over 300.

Srinivasan B (in pic), a student from the Corporation’s Kodungaiyur shelter, has scored 316. “My mother left me at the Kodungaiyur shelter because my father would drink and hit her. I used to intervene and get hurt,” Srinivasan said.