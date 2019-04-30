Tamil Nadu Class 10 results: This girl even refused to allow parents buy a TV

Madhumitha Viswanath By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Ever since special classes for the board exams started in January, Rahitha Abdul made sure she did not miss even one class though she had to travel from Ennore for over an hour to reach school. Being hearing impaired did not deter her either. Rahitha’s hard work finally paid off as she scored the highest and came first in her school.

After class 10 board exam results were announced on Monday, Rahitha’s parents, friends and teachers were a jubilant lot. A student of Little Flower Higher Secondary School for the Deaf, Rahitha scored a total of 329 out of 400 and also came first in Mathematics and Social Science. (Students of this school are exempted from writing the exam for English and are evaluated for a total of 400 marks). “She has always been very dedicated in her work right from the start. Though she lives 40 kilometres away from the city, she has never missed a single special class till date. Even if she is sick, she will somehow manage to come to school. We are extremely proud to have taught a student like Rahitha,” said Jesintha Rosaline, principal of Little Flower School for the Deaf.

Mumeena, the student’s mother, said that Rahitha did not even let them buy a television because she didn’t want any sort of distraction. “After two years Rahitha finally allowed her father to buy a television as her exams were over last month. Her determination is astounding,” said Mumeena Abdul, who lives in Sathyavanimuthu Nagar in Ennore.

Family members said Rahitha is planning to opt for the commerce stream next. They also added that her teachers were very supportive. “Her father is a tailor. Sometimes due to financial constraints, they weren’t able to pay her school fees. In such situations, the school waived off fees for that term. Her teachers were more like an extended family,” said a relative.