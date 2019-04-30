Home States Tamil Nadu

‘Untouchability still prevails in over 640 Tamil Nadu villages’

The information was sought by SASY for the time period between 2014 to 2018. No legal action has been taken in any of the villages, according to the several RTIs.

Published: 30th April 2019 08:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2019 10:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Ritwika Mitra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Over 640 villages across 20 districts in Tamil Nadu still practise untouchability, according to information received by a Dalit advocacy group Social Awareness Society for Youths (SASY) in RTI queries.

The information was sought by SASY for the time period between 2014 to 2018. No legal action has been taken in any of the villages, according to the several RTIs.

Under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, the state government are supposed to impose collective fines on people who practise untouchability.The total number of villages where untouchability continues to exist is 646.

Of the information sought from 32 districts in the state, 20 districts have responded so far. This year, Tamil Nadu had announced the creation of its 33rd district Kallakurichi.

“We filed a series of RTIs with district administration, police in order to monitor the implementation of the provisions of the SC/ ST prevention of Atrocities Act. Based on the evidence, we plan to bring out a fact sheet of the ground situation. The data shows the atrocities that Dalits continue to face even today,” said Pandiyan, executive director, SASY.

It shows the impunity that the dominant caste enjoy and the lackadaisical approach of the enforcement agencies to implement the law, he added.  

The districts where the state has identified untouchability are Coimbatore, Ramanathapuram, Villupuram, Dindigul, Trichy, Thiruvarur, Dharmapuri, Salem, Nilgiris, Pudukkottai, Virudhunagar, Krishnagiri, Namakkal, Sivagangai, Tuticorin, Nagapattinam, Kanchipuram, Kanyakumari, Theni, Cuddalore.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Untouchability Tamil Nadu villages

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Kanpur mayor gets into an argument with the police
India Elections 2019: Congressmen abuse and threaten BJP sitting MP Riti Pathak
Gallery
Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur: Malegaon blast accused and BJP’s candidate from Bhopal, Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, was issued a show cause notice for the statements she made on the Babri Masjid demolition. Thakur said that she was ‘proud of participating’ in the mosque’s demolition in 1992. The EC notice stated that Thakur has violated the model code of conduct. (Photo | PTI)
Navjot Sidhu to Gautam Gambhir: The not-so-model candidates this election season
From being a football fan to beating MSD in a meta-team contest, here are some interesting things to know about the big-hitting Indian vice captain as he celebrates his 32nd birthday. (Photos | Agencies)
Just Hitman things: 7 lesser known facts about birthday boy Rohit Sharma
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp