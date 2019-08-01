15-year-old murder suspect to be lodged in Salem observation home

By Express News Service

DINDIGUL: A 15-year-old boy, who was detained for allegedly murdering a student in Kodaikanal, was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board, here on Tuesday. The board issued an order to send the boy to the observation home in Salem. According to sources, the boy had a dispute with a Class X student, S Kapil Raghavendra of Hosur, at Bharathi Vidya Bhavan’s Gandhi School.

The boy allegedly stabbed Kapil to death with a pair of scissors at the school hostel on Monday night, added sources. The boy would be provided counselling and produced before the JJB after 13 days for the next hearing.

The witnesses, school authority, investigation officer among others would be attending the next hearing. The board would take the final decision after the inquiry. Meanwhile, Muniyandi, District Education Officer, Badlagundu, conducted a preliminary inquiry and the report was sent to the Director of School Education.

