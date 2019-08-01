3 times in 4 months, HC upholds transfer of Raj Bhavan under secretary

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has upheld the transfer of an Under Secretary attached to the Raj Bhavan Secretariat in Chennai to the Raj Bhavan in Uthagamandalam, for the third time in four months.

After a long legal battle, Nagaraj was promoted as Under Secretary on February 19 this year. But, the same order transferred him to the Raj Bhavan in Ooty from the one in Chennai.

However, his transfer was cancelled the same evening and he was retained in Chennai Raj Bhavan as its Under Secretary. On March 2, 2019, he was again transferred to the RB in Ooty. Again, he was brought back to the RB in Chennai on March 22. To his shock and surprise, he was again transferred to Ooty by the March 29 order when he was left with just 11 months for superannuation.

He challenged this order through a writ petition. Accepting the submission of Advocate-General Vijay Narayan, Justice V Parthiban said on Wednesday that he was of the view that Nagaraj was transferred not due to any mala fide intention or in violation of any GOs.

It was made only on the basis of administrative requirement and the same stands established beyond any doubt. Therefore, this court does not think that the petitioner is entitled to the relief as prayed for in the writ petition.”In the circumstances, this court ultimately finds that there is no merit in the petition and hence, the same is dismissed,” the judge said.