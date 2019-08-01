‘Controversy over Triple Talaq Bill won’t affect result’

R Sivakumar By

Express News Service

VELLORE: While the contradictory stand of AIADMK in the Parliament on Triple Talaq Bill has stirred a controversy, the party feels the issue will not impact the outcome of the Vellore Lok Sabha polls scheduled for August 5.

OP Ravindranath Kumar, the party’s lone member in Lok Sabha and son of Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, supported the Bill in the House causing surprise even in the party circles as it had vehemently opposed the Bill in the previous Lok Sabha.

However, the party’s MPs in the Rajya Sabha took a different stand on Tuesday opposing the Bill before walking out. Political observers say the AIADMK’s support to the Bill in the LS will not go down well with Muslim voters.

However, brushing aside any such discontent, the party says the issue came up due to ‘communication gap’.“He is a newcomer and a fresher in the Lok Sabha. He spoke on the Bill in a routine manner. It is because of a communication gap,” AIADMK deputy coordinator and former minister KP Munusamy told Express on Wednesday.

‘AIADMK helped pass Bill’

TNCC president KS Alagiri has urged voters of Vellore to defeat the AIADMK candidate alleging the party supported the Triple Talaq Bill.