Disaster relief mock drills from August 2

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The Revenue and Disaster Management department, along with the Indian Navy and National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), is jointly organizing the Annual Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief Exercise 2019, in all coastal districts of Tamil Nadu (except Kanchipuram District), on the theme of ‘Cyclone and Urban Flooding’ from August 2-4.

The exercise will be carried out in many places including Srinivasapuram in Mylapore in Chennai, Killai North village in Chidambaram taluk of Cuddalore district, Chinnavillai village in Kalkulam taluk of Kanyakumari, Vanagiri in Sorkazhi taluk of Nagapattinam district and Kottaipatinam in Manamelkudi taluk of Pudukottai.

The mock exercise will help to sharpen the skills of the State officials and other stakeholders while dealing with disasters. School children are also welcome to witness the Exhibition at Island Grounds on August 3, 2019, and August 4, a release stated.