Doctors working round the clock not paid and honoured enough: HC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A division bench of the Madras High Court has observed that the role of doctors in society is incomparable with that of the others, but they are less honoured. The bench of Justices N Kirubakaran and V Parthiban made the observation while passing further interim orders on a PIL petition filed in 2017, by one AK Velan, seeking to restrain the doctors from going ahead with their agitations to protest against the alleged irregularities in the admission of candidates for PG courses.

Why are the doctors not properly paid? What is the salary paid to them? What about the pay scale of police and teachers? - were the other questions the bench asked. “Can you equate a doctor’s profession with others? Working round the clock, they should be paid more. Their lives are also at risk and there is no security for them,” the bench said, adding that they should be given preference.