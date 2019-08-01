Govt medical college inaugurated in Karur, to function with 150 students

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Ahead of the commencement of MBBS classes for students this academic year, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami inaugurated the Government Medical College at Karur through video-conferencing at the Secretariat on Wednesday. The college, constructed at a cost of Rs 115.17 crore, will function with an intake of 150 MBBS students from Thursday.

An official release said the government also allotted Rs 25.64 crore for procurement of equipment for the college. Former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa had announced the construction of the college in the Assembly in 2014.

Palaniswami also inaugurated new buildings for Primary Health Centres in the districts, including Coimbatore, The Niligiris, Namakkal, Thoothukudi, Tiruchy and Virudhunagar constructed at a cost of Rs 9.60 crore. Health minister C Vijaya Baskar, Health Secretary Beela Rajesh, Director of Public Health K Kolandaswamy and Director of Medical Education A Edwin Joe were among those present.

Cong MP meets CM, puts forth demands



Chennai: A newly elected Congress MP has met with Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswamy and submitted a slew of demands to him, for the welfare of his constituency, Krishnagiri. Dr A Chellakumar, Congress MP, met the Chief Minister at the secretariat on Thursday.

In his demands, he urged that an outlet channel should be constructed on both sides of Yennekul Pudur anaicut, to carry out cultivation in about 400 acres of land and take steps to construct a reservoir at Seekkappalli village at the confluence of three rivers. He also urged for some other water irrigation projects for various parts of Krishnagiri district.

He asked for land to be provided for the HRD ministry for establishing Kendriya Vidyalaya Schools at Hosur and Krishnagiri and establishing a medical college to cater for medical treatment for people of the district.