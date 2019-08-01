Impose ‘adequate’ punishment on cop, court tells DGP

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Expressing disapproval over the ‘inadequate’ punishment imposed on a police official, accused of sexually assaulting a minor girl, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court remitted back the matter to Director General of Police (DGP) for reconsidering the punishment.

A bench comprising Justices K Ravichandrabaabu and Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy gave the direction while allowing an appeal filed by the State challenging an order passed by a single judge of the court setting aside the penalty of postponement of increment imposed on the delinquent official. The judges observed that when grave charges are levelled against the officials and the same are proved in internal inquiry, the disciplinary authority ought to have given adequate and proportionate punishment instead of a very minor one, that too, without citing any reason.

Unfortunately, neither the appellate authority nor the review authority has considered this aspect while confirming the punishment order, they added. Pointing out Rule 6 and 15 of the Tamil Nadu Police Subordinate Service (Disciplinary and Appeal) Rules, 1955, which gives power to authorities concerned to modify or set aside the penalty, the judges allowed the appeal and remitted the matter back to the DGP to reconsider the punishment order and impose ‘adequate and proportionate punishment’ on the delinquent official.

The order was passed against one P Karuppasamy, Grade I Police Constable in Dindigul. Karuppasamy had been accused of sexually assaulting a minor girl in 2012. After departmental proceedings and inquiry, he was punished by deferring his increment for three years which was later set aside in 2018. The same was challenged in this appeal.

Notice to OPS’s brother on plea over co-op society registration

The Madurai Bench issued a notice to Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam’s brother O Raja on a petition filed against him for registering a co-op society using forged documents. The petitioner VP Ammavasai of Theni, a member of (A 1301) Madurai District Milk Producers Union, submitted that Raja had registered Rosynagar Cooperative Society in Theni using forged documents and had attained the position of union Chairman. “Though I submitted a petition before deputy registrar of Dairy Development department seeking cancellation of registration, it was rejected,” he said. Justice Anita Sumanth issued notice to Deputy Registrar and Raja among others, returnable before September 28.