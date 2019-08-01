‘Institutional barriers must collapse to attain better mobility system’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Talks to implement the Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (CUMTA) Act may have been revived with Shashi Verma, chief technology officer, Transport for London (TFL), meeting State government officials.TFL created an integrated transport management authority for most modes of transport- operating 42 rail lines and 9,000 buses. The CUMTA also looks to ensure that a commuter can switch between two modes of transport with minimal hassle.

Meeting reporters at the Institute for Transportation and Development (ITDP) office in Adyar on Wednesday, Verma said that while coordination between two Government agencies may be a good thing, it wasn’t enough to achieve a seamlessly integrated mobility system.

“The institutional barriers should collapse and Government agencies should come out of the project mentality,” he said.

Speaking on revision of fares for public transport, Verma said that when the fares were revised, sometimes 30 to 50%, only when it becomes politically difficult not to, it may leave a negative impact. However, in London, fares would be revised on January 2, every year, in which case commuters already expect a revision. He also said an important aspect of encouraging use of public transport was to make parking of cars chargeable.