Pennagaram caste violence: Six booked for attack on elder

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: The Papparapatti police registered a case on Wednesday against an attack on the maternal grandfather of a 23-year-old man belonging to Backward Class (BC), whose elopement with a 19-year-old MBC girl triggered the Pennagaram caste violence.

Speaking to TNIE, a close relative of the boy’s family recalled incidents that happened after the couple eloped to Bengaluru. “On July 24, over eight persons belonging to MBC from Bikkampatti village visited the house of Raja (60).

When the 19-year-old girl was not there, they had forced Raja to go with them to find her. When he refused, he was attacked near his residence in Chekkarapatti village. Had the villagers not intervened, Raja would have been beaten to death,” he said. The Papparapatti police registered a case against the six alleged attackers under section 149 for unlawful assembly and section 323 for causing voluntarily causing hurt of Indian Penal Code.