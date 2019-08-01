Pudukottai girl is first rank holder in AYUSH exam

By Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI: There was excitement in Koohanur village near Arunthangi as news of Dr G Ponmani securing the all-India first rank in AYUSH postgraduate medical examination spread. The exam was conducted by the National Testing Agency earlier this month.Ponmani secured 377 out of 400 marks with a percentile score of 99.836879. Ponmani attributed her success to her family, friends and her college.

On a question why she choose Siddha,the girl said, “ I initially tried for MBBS seat in the counselling, but I could not secure it despite scoring 1062 marks. But I am very happy with the choice, I have made. Maybe Siddha medicine in the way to go.” Dr Ponmani had earlier completed Bachelor of Siddha Medicine and Surgery (BS.MS) at Sivaraj Siddha Medical College in Salem.

“Though my medium of study was Tamil during my schooling, I was able to manage it as I had learned the basics well”. She pursued her school at a Government Girl Higher Secondary School in Subramaniyapuram.Ganesan Pon, father of Dr Ponmani said, “ We are extremely delighted about her achievement. ”