Vellore elections: DMK fighting hard to keep Muslim vote bank intact as signs of swing appear

By Express News Service

VELLORE: In its bid to mop up Vellore Lok Sabha constituency going to polls on August 5, the principal opposition party in Tamil Nadu DMK is leaving no stone unturned to keep its Muslim vote bank intact as the changing situation shows signs of swing.

The Muslims account for about 3 lakh in Vellore Lok Sabha constituency which is having a total electorate of 14.32 lakh, dominating the scene in two Assembly segments-Ambur and Vaniyambadi.

The churning in the political situation after the April general elections and the resentment among a section of minorities, particularly Muslims against DMK supporting the NIA Amendment Bill in the Parliament have seemingly sent shivers down the spine for the party leadership.

AIADMK is hoping to capitalise on the issues to garner Muslim votes.

“It is apparent that the situation has largely changed from what prevailed in April. Muslims are well aware of the prevailing conditions. They will definitely vote for me because most of them want to vote for development,” said AC Shanmugam, the AIADMK candidate for Vellore.

Political observers see actor Seeman-led Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK), besides AIADMK to cut through the DMK's minority vote bank.

Talking to Express, political analyst Ravindran Duraisamy said, “There are chances for Muslim votes to split. AIADMK and NTK will cut through the DMK's vote bank in this election.”

He said the party's support to the NIA Bill has led to disenchantment and resentment among a section of Muslims and will be reflected in the polls.

Considerable number of resenting Muslims may opt for NTK like TTV Dhinakaran had done in RK Nagar elections, Ravindran Duraisamy stated.

Muslims may also vote for development as what they wanted to achieve in the April general elections could not be accomplished.

“What we thought of doing in the April general elections had not happened. We could not stop them from coming back at the Centre. So, a section will choose to be positive to elect a candidate from the ruling combine,” noted T Bashiruddin of Pernambut.

Anxiety in DMK camp is so much so that party president MK Stalin rushed to Muslim dominated areas on Thursday to woo the voters. He had indoor meeting at a giant business establishment at Ambur, the hub of leather based industry, to reassure the Muslim community voters that his party would stand by them forever. He recalled the bondage between his party and Muslims rewinding memories to the alliance party founder and later leader CN Annadurai (Anna) forged with late leader Quaid E Millet in 1967.

Later, Stalin held another meeting with community leaders and clerics in the town to ensure the votes do not split.

However, DMK leaders here seem to be unperturbed by the developments believing to garner Muslim votes without any split.

“The issue of NIA Bill has nothing to do with the credibility of our party. Muslims have full faith in DMK. The sentiment against (Prime Minister) Modi is very strong here. We will put up a spectacular win,” said Dr TS Mohammed Sayee, Vellore district president of DMK Medical Wing.

He added that the party favoured the bill in its true letter and spirit but also cautioned against its possible misuse against civilians, particularly the Muslims.