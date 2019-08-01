Home States Tamil Nadu

Vellore elections: DMK fighting hard to keep Muslim vote bank intact as signs of swing appear

There is resentment among a section of minorities after DMK supported the NIA Amendment BILL which has seemingly sent shivers down the spine for the party leadership.

Published: 01st August 2019 07:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2019 07:08 PM   |  A+A-

DMK MP candidate Kathir Anand

DMK President M K Stalin and DMK MP candidate Kathir Anand during the election campaign in Vellore. (Photo | S Dinesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

VELLORE: In its bid to mop up Vellore Lok Sabha constituency going to polls on August 5, the principal opposition party in Tamil Nadu DMK is leaving no stone unturned to keep its Muslim vote bank intact as the changing situation shows signs of swing.

The Muslims account for about 3 lakh in Vellore Lok Sabha constituency which is having a total electorate of 14.32 lakh, dominating the scene in two Assembly segments-Ambur and Vaniyambadi.

The churning in the political situation after the April general elections and the resentment among a section of minorities, particularly Muslims against DMK supporting the NIA Amendment Bill in the Parliament have seemingly sent shivers down the spine for the party leadership.

AIADMK is hoping to capitalise on the issues to garner Muslim votes.

“It is apparent that the situation has largely changed from what prevailed in April. Muslims are well aware of the prevailing conditions. They will definitely vote for me because most of them want to vote for development,” said AC Shanmugam, the AIADMK candidate for Vellore.

Political observers see actor Seeman-led Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK), besides AIADMK to cut through the DMK's minority vote bank.

Talking to Express, political analyst Ravindran Duraisamy said, “There are chances for Muslim votes to split. AIADMK and NTK will cut through the DMK's vote bank in this election.”

He said the party's support to the NIA Bill has led to disenchantment and resentment among a section of Muslims and will be reflected in the polls.

Considerable number of resenting Muslims may opt for NTK like TTV Dhinakaran had done in RK Nagar elections, Ravindran Duraisamy stated.

Muslims may also vote for development as what they wanted to achieve in the April general elections could not be accomplished.

“What we thought of doing in the April general elections had not happened. We could not stop them from coming back at the Centre. So, a section will choose to be positive to elect a candidate from the ruling combine,” noted T Bashiruddin of Pernambut.

Anxiety in DMK camp is so much so that party president MK Stalin rushed to Muslim dominated areas on Thursday to woo the voters. He had indoor meeting at a giant business establishment at Ambur, the hub of leather based industry, to reassure the Muslim community voters that his party would stand by them forever. He recalled the bondage between his party and Muslims rewinding memories to the alliance party founder and later leader CN Annadurai (Anna) forged with late leader Quaid E Millet in 1967.

Later, Stalin held another meeting with community leaders and clerics in the town to ensure the votes do not split.

However, DMK leaders here seem to be unperturbed by the developments believing to garner Muslim votes without any split.

“The issue of NIA Bill has nothing to do with the credibility of our party. Muslims have full faith in DMK. The sentiment against (Prime Minister) Modi is very strong here. We will put up a spectacular win,” said Dr TS Mohammed Sayee, Vellore district president of DMK Medical Wing.

He added that the party favoured the bill in its true letter and spirit but also cautioned against its possible misuse against civilians, particularly the Muslims.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vellore Lok Sabha elections NIA bill DMK minority vote base
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Chennai stylist's hair-raising offer catching on like fire
National Congress President Farooq Abdullah with party Vice-President Omar Abdullah after their meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Parliament in New Delhi Thursday Aug 1 2019. | PTI
Avoid any action that disrupts peace in Kashmir Valley: Omar Abdullah to PM
Gallery
Check out our list of 10 must watch Bollywood films that were based on real-life incidents.
From Article 15 to Talwar: 10 must watch Bollywood films based on real-life incidents
September 2019 will mark 25 years since the first episode of the insanely popular sitcom 'Friends' aired on TV. (Photo | Friends Forever 236 Instagram)
'Friends' 25th anniversary: Check out how the epic TV show was advertised
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp