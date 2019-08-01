Home States Tamil Nadu

Want votes? Find solution for water crisis, say Vellore farmers

The farmer leaders also urged the Centre to extend the proposed Godavari-Krishna-Cauvery linking scheme to Upper Palar region as well.

Dressed as soothsayer, Govindan, a DMK supporter telling people to vote for party | dinesh s

By R Sivakumar
Express News Service

VELLORE: Even as the major political parties and their candidates have been carrying out a high decibel campaign ahead of the August 5 polls to Vellore Lok Sabha constituency, farmers and activists here demand the parties to first assure them of immediate and long-lasting measures to mitigate the water crisis in district.

With the monsoon failing once again during the last cultivation season, the Palar River had become bone dry. The farmers were under tremendous stress to save their crops. Some even purchased large quantities of water for high prices for irrigation. The depleting groundwater table compounded to their woes as bore wells and ring wells went dry in many places.

With the top leaders of the AIADMK and DMK swarming to Vellore constituency with a view to cover every nook and corner of the region, farmers at all places have been requesting them to promise effective steps to mitigate their woes.“We want our State government to take immediate steps to halt Andhra Pradesh from increasing the height of existing check dams. It is in violation of the inter-state river water sharing agreement between the then Mysore and Madras states,” stressed Ambalur A Asokan, a Reversal of Ecology Committee member, Vellore.

“If the neighbouring State is allowed to go ahead with increasing height of its check dams, it will spell doom not only for Vellore but also Tiruvannamalai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and parts of Chennai, as Palar and its tributaries flow through all these regions,” he added. LC Mani, district secretary of the Tamil Nadu Farmers Association, affiliated to CPM, said, “As far as the check dam issue is concerned, the government should not remain lethargic.

It should swing into action to stop construction activities across Palar immediately.” “We have been struggling to find water for irrigation and drinking water purposes due to drought. If the check dam height is increased in Andhra, no water will flow downstream,” warned R Subash, a leader of Tamilaga Vivasayigal Sangam.

The farmer leaders also urged the Centre to extend the proposed Godavari-Krishna-Cauvery linking scheme to Upper Palar region as well. Farmers across the district also wanted Vellore to be declared drought-hit and relief to be provided irrespective of crop insurance coverage.

DMK seeks CPF security, webcasting for all booths
Vellore: Alleging plans by certain sections to create trouble on the polling day, DMK has urged the Election Commission of India to deploy Central Paramilitary Forces at all booths and to monitor the booths through webcasting.

Stalin kicks off 2nd phase from today
Chennai: DMK president MK Stalin will commence his 2nd phase of campaign While on Thursday, he will campaign at Ambur, he will campaign at Kudiyatham and Anaicut assembly segments on Friday.

