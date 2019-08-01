Home States Tamil Nadu

‘Why is govt applying different yardsticks on release of life sentence convicts?’

The Madras High Court questioned the State for taking different stands in the matter of releasing life convicts prematurely as per its own GOs.

Published: 01st August 2019 04:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2019 04:41 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court questioned the State for taking different stands in the matter of releasing life convicts prematurely as per its own GOs. When life convicts involved in the heinous Dharmapuri bus burning case had been given premature release, which had also taken a cabinet decision and recommended to the Governor to release the seven accused in former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi assassination case for early release in September, 2018, why it does not apply the same yardstick in the present murder case, in which the accused committed the crime due to sudden provocation, a division bench of Justices N Kirubakaran & Abdul Quddhose asked.

The bench was hearing a contempt application from Amutha, seeking to punish authorities concerned for not releasing her son Senthil, who was serving life imprisonment for a long period in the Central Prison in Salem. 

She claimed that the High Court, while passing orders on a petition on September 26, 2018, had directed the Superintendent of Salem prison, to send the proposal for premature release of Senthil, to the Board within six weeks and the committee/board shall take a decision as per law at the earliest.

Contending that the official did not do so despite lapse of the stipulated period, Amutha moved the High Court with the present petition. When the matter came up for hearing in the court on Wednesday, Advocate-General Vijay Narayan assured the bench that he would give a positive reply by Thursday. And the matter stands adjourned by a day. 

‘Dharmapuri bus burning convicts got early release’
When life convicts involved in the heinous Dharmapuri bus burning case had been given premature release, why it (the government) does not apply the same yardstick in the present murder case, where the accused committed the crime due to sudden provocation?

