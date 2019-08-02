Home States Tamil Nadu

4.56 lakh concrete houses in Tamil Nadu by 2023: OPS

Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam on Thursday said that 4.56 lacs concrete houses will be built in the state before 2023, with a view to eliminate thatched roof houses in the state.

O Panneerselvam canvassing for votes in support of AC Shanmugam, contesting on AIADMK ticket, during an election campaign in Ambur on Tuesday | dinesh S

By Express News Service

VELLORE: Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Thursday said that 4.56 lacs concrete houses will be built in the state before 2023, with a view to eliminate thatched roof houses in the state.

While canvassing for votes in favour of A.C. Shanmugam, who is contesting on AIADMK ticket in the Vellore parliamentary constituency, at Alangayam under Vaniyambadi assembly constituency, Panneerselvam said that all the schemes I produced by former chief Minister J Jayalalithaa have been implemented.

100-day job scheme will never be stopped. Schemes for women such as Thalikku Thangam, marriage aid, etc. have been implemented to beneficiaries, Pannerrselvam added. Minister for higher education- K.P. Anbazhagan, Commercial taxes Minister K.C. Veeramani,  Labour welfare minister- Nilofer Kafeel, MLAs, and puic were present on the occasion.

