61-year-old debt-ridden farmer commits suicide at bank branch

A 61-year-old debt-trapped farmer allegedly committed suicide by consuming pesticide on the premises of a nationalized bank in the city on Thursday.

Published: 02nd August 2019 04:51 AM

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A 61-year-old debt-trapped farmer allegedly committed suicide by consuming pesticide on the premises of a nationalized bank in the city on Thursday. The farmer and his partners had defaulted on the repayment of a loan of Rs 9.93 crore.

The farmer was identified as N Maheswaran alias Boopathi (61) of Koranampatti under the Edappadi Taluk of Salem district. He had gone to the bank’s Stressed Asset Management wing at Variety Hall Road in the city seeking assistance to settle the loan payment of his share on Thursday morning. However, he fainted in front of the branch manager’s cabin and was taken to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital, where the doctors said he died of poisoning.

Police officials said that he took the extreme step as the loan of Rs 9.93 crore, jointly taken by him and 22 farmers, had not yet been settled even after 14 years. According to sources, Boopathi was the owner of 7.5-acres. He and his friends borrowed Rs 9.93 crore from the bank’s branch near Anthiyur for starting a dairy farm in 2004.

Due to business failure, the loan amount with accrued interest amounted to Rs 20 crore. Meanwhile, the case was sent to the bank’s ‘stressed asset management wing’ at the zonal office on Variety Hall Road, where it was declared a non-performing asset.

“Of the lot, 13 borrowers met bank officials seeking one-time settlement of their share of the loan. Boopathi was a major stake-holder and he too decided to opt for the one-time settlement,” said police sources.

“On Thursday, around 9.30 am, Boopathi arrived at the bank, where he was asked to breakfast before approaching the officials. When he returned after an hour, he had consumed pesticide. He was depressed due to the financial burden,” the source added.  

However, Boopathi’s family alleged that bank officials tortured him and refused to relieve him, leading to his taking the extreme step.

After postmortem, the body was handed over to the family members. A suicide case has been registered by the Variety Hall Road police.

