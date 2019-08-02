Home States Tamil Nadu

After Zomato, now this Tamil Nadu restaurant has a message for bigots

The Ayngaran Coffee owner's message caught the attention of people in Pudukkottai, who showered praise on him.

Arun Mozhi, owner of Pudukkottai's Ayngaran Coffee

Arun Mozhi, owner of Pudukkottai's Ayngaran Coffee (Photo | Arun Mozhi Facebook)

Two days after food delivery company Zomato won the internet after shutting down a customer in Madhya Pradesh over an insensitive tweet regarding a Muslim delivery executive, a restaurant owner from Tamil Nadu has decided to call out religious bigotry through a message for his customers.

Arun Mozhi, owner of Pudukkottai's Ayngaran Coffee, came across Zomato's tweet that said "Food doesn't have a religion. It is a religion."

Immediately the very next day, he put out a board which reads, "We don't provide food for people who see religion". His message caught the attention of people in Pudukkottai, who showered praise on him.

Arun Mozhi, in his interaction with Puthiyathalaimurai TV, said, "If we start seeing religion in everything, we won't even be able to fill our vehicles with petrol, we can't wear any dress and can't do any of our day to day activities like brushing our teeth and even taking shower. If we start to look at religion/caste, humans can't live at all."

Customers who came across this laudable initiative of Arun Mozhi asked every restaurant to follow the same and spread positivity.

The incident involving Zomato began trending on Tuesday night when a man tweeted about cancelling his order placed on Zomato as the designated rider was a "non-Hindu".

"Just cancelled an order on @ZomatoIN they allocated a non hindu rider for my food they said they can't change rider and can't refund on cancellation I said you can't force me to take a delivery I don't want don't refund just cancel," Amit Shukla, a resident of Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh, tweeted.

In a series of tweets, he also shared screenshots of his conversation with Zomato's customer care, saying he would take up the issue with his lawyers.
 
The company stood its ground and flatly refused to change the delivery executive.

Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal echoed his company's stand with a firm message. "We are proud of the idea of India - and the diversity of our esteemed customers and partners. We aren't sorry to lose any business that comes in the way of our values," he tweeted.

Zomato's response won it many admirers.

Meanwhile, a notice was issued to Shukla demanding a written undertaking that he would not spread hatred which may disturb social and religious harmony, the officer said.

The police has also put him under surveillance, he said.

Shukla violated constitutional provisions where there is no place for any kind of untouchability and acts disturbing religious harmony, the SP said.

The notice was issued under section 107 (security for keeping peace) of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), he said.

Under this provision, police or magistrate can ask a person to execute a bond if he or she is likely to commit any act that may breach "peace and public tranquility".

