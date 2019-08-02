Home States Tamil Nadu

Budding doctors welcomed with flowers by seniors

Meanwhile, MBBS classes began on Thursday with seniors welcoming freshers with flowers.

Published: 02nd August 2019

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: First year MBBS students in the State will study the revised curriculum of the Board of Governors, in supersession of Medical Council of India, for skill-based learning rather than subject-based learning from this academic year.

Meanwhile, MBBS classes began on Thursday with seniors welcoming freshers with flowers. Under the new curriculum, students will have a one month foundation course at the course beginning.

“Similarly in pre- final year, students will be given optional training for two months. A student can choose any department in the hospital depending on his or her interest. Students can even go outside the country for the training. They just have to come back and submit the attendance to the college. This is to make them select right speciality after under graduation. They will get early clinical exposure, “ said R Narayana Babu, Director of Medical Education (in-charge) and Dean of Government Medial College, Omandurar Estate.

Students, parents take part in inaugural events
Tiruchy/Karur/Thanjavur: Classes began on Thursday for first-year students of government and private medical colleges in the central districts. Government medical colleges in Tiruchy, Thanjavur, Karur and Pudukkottai have 150 seats each whereas the one in Tiruvarur has 100 seats. The students along with their parents participated in inaugural events held at all the colleges. In the orientation programme held
at KAPV Medical College in Tiruchy, Medical Superintendent R Yeganathan welcomed the newcomers.

