‘Honour women leaders on currency notes: VCK general secy

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: VCK general secretary, D Ravikumar on Thursday called upon the Centre to honour women personalities by having their pictures in currency notes, since only males have been honoured in the currency for over seven decades of Independence.

Ravikumar gave notice to the Lok Sabha Secretary General in this regard, calling the attention of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The VCK MP said, “This is the right time to have a picture of a woman personality in our currency. I request the Centre to issue a currency note with the portrait of Savitribai Phule (1831-1897), the first woman teacher of our nation,” he added.