Indian Bank's manager held for multi-Srijan scam

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The CBI has arrested Chief Manager of Indian Bank’s zonal branch in Karaikudi in connection with the ongoing investigation into the multi-Srijan scam.

He was produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate in Karaikudi and given a transit remand of three days. He will be produced in the court of Special Judge, CBI Cases, Patna. The case was registered by the CBI based on request of the Bihar government and Centre.

It has been alleged that the official in question, when posted as the branch manager in Bhagalpur branch in Bihar, had executed a transaction of Rs 8.79 crore and diverted the proceeds of the account of Deputy Development Commissioner-cum-Chief Executive Officer, Bhagalpur to the account of non government organisation Srijan Mahila Vikas Sahyog Samiti, Sabour, Bhagalpur.

The Designated Court had issued a non-bailable warrant against the accused.