Install CCTV cameras in train coaches: HC to Southern Railway

The Judge observed that women these days are performing duty on par with men.

Railways

Image of Southern Railways used for representational purpose only (Photo | File)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court directed the General Manager of Southern Railway, Chennai to install CCTV cameras in train compartments to ensure the safety of women, children, and elderly passengers.

Justice SM Subramaniam gave the direction while rejecting a petition filed by one A Vinoth, a Grade II police constable, challenging his dismissal from service for misbehaving with a woman passenger in an inebriated state during patrol duty in Pearl City Express in 2014.

The Judge observed that women these days are performing duty on par with men. “Under these circumstances, women passengers have to travel alone in buses and trains. Hence the State must provide adequate protection and ensure that women who are travelling alone in odd hours and protected by issuing certain guidelines to police officials,” he added.

He suo motu impleaded the general manager of Southern Railway in Chennai in the case and directed the department to conduct a survey with the assistance of experts and install CCTV cameras in train coaches for providing adequate safety to women, children and elderly passengers. Further, directions were issued for formulating improvised guidelines for security officials in trains.

Earlier, the judge expressed anguish on why no criminal case had been registered against the petitioner. Pointing out that the statements given by a woman constable and Travelling Ticket Examiner, who were on duty in the train during the incident, proved the commission of offence by the petitioner, the judge refused to interfere with the dismissal order passed by the authorities.

Vinoth had filed the petition challenging the dismissal order passed against him in April 15, 2015 on grounds that he was not allowed to cross examine the woman passenger who lodged the complaint against him.

Safety of women

The court says the State should ensure adequate protection to women who are travelling alone in odd hours by issuing certain guidelines to police officials

