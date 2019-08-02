Karur double murder case: HC initiates proceedings

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court has initiated suo motu proceedings for taking action against the culprits behind the murder of Karur father-son duo and for providing compensation and government job to their family.

Taking cognisance of the newspaper reports, the Registry of the court initiated the proceedings seeking series of directions, which included action against the murderers, giving protection, compensation and government job to the family members. It also sought direction to preserve water bodies and to remove encroachments in the same, as mentioned in the reports.

Ramar and his son Vandu were allegedly hacked to death by a gang for filing a public interest litigation against encroachment upon a lake in their locality. As Ramar was reportedly killed in front of his minor grandson, the life of the boy might be in danger as he saw the murderers, the reports had stated.