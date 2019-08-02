Man held for threatening wife with toy gun

By Express News Service

VELLORE: Days after the video of a man brandishing a gun and threatening his wife went viral on social media, Vellore South police on Thursday arrested the suspect and booked him under various sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC), including for criminal intimidation.

J Kabaleeswaran, a former BSNL employee and a resident of Bishop David Nagar, is heard abusing his wife in the video. He then pulls out a gun and threatens to kill her.

The incident, police say, was the fallout of a family dispute. The woman in the video, Malarkodi from Namakkal, is his second wife. Police say the couple had disputes, following which Malarkodi went abroad for work.

Kabaleeswaran told police that he had threatened his wife only because he wanted her to return home.

Interestingly, police found the gun used by the suspect in the video was a toy pistol. He has still been booked under the Arms Act. Six mobile phones and two machetes were seized from his house.