Perambalur girl commits suicide over poor NEET score

By Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: An eighteen-year-old girl ended her life on Thursday allegedly because of her poor score in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).

According to police, Keerthana (18), daughter of Selvarasu, retired bus conductor of Theeran Nagar secured 1053 in class 12. She appeared for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test in 2018 and secured 204 marks. Subsequently, she joined a private coaching centre in Chennai. In April this year, she took the exam but managed 384 marks which was not enough to get medical seat.

However, her friend got a seat at the Pudukkottai government Medical College in the second round of counselling held on Wednesday. Keerthana was very upset following this.

On Thursday Keerthana committed suicide when she was alone at home. On Information, Perambalur police rushed to the spot and recovered her body and sent to Perambalur district headquarters government hospital for postmodern.

Perambalur police are investigating the mattter.