Probe reveals Vellore toddler was sexually abused by mom’s lover

Earlier, the police had registered a case against the parents and the mother’s lover, based on a complaint lodged by the District Child Protection unit.

By Express News Service

VELLORE: The two-year-old girl, who was admitted to Government Vellore Medical College Hospital with cigarette burn injuries on her body and wounds to her genital area, was physically tortured by her mother’s lover, an officer investigating the case said adding that the child was sexually abused too. The child’s mother has been arrested and a search launched to nab the lover.

Earlier, the police had registered a case against the parents and the mother’s lover, based on a complaint lodged by the District Child Protection Unit. The mother had allegedly accused her husband of being inebriated all the time and torturing her child. However, police investigation revealed that the victim’s parents had separated way before she was born.

“The woman entered into an extramarital relationship and the man physically tortured the child. The mother later admitted that her husband was not involved in the incident,” the police added.

The Vellore All Women’s police arrested the mother under section 17 (whoever abets any offence) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

