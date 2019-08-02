Tamil Nadu shocker: Villupuram youth kills brother to conceal incestuous affair with sister, aunt

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: A couple of days after a schoolboy was found dead in a forest area near Ulundurpet, his brother, sister and aunt were arrested for murdering him. Police said the boy’s own brother murdered him as he had come to know of an illicit affair between the trio.

According to a police source from Ulundurpet, the deceased Sivakumar (15), studied class 10 in a government high school in Elavansurkottai. He lived with his mother, brother Sarathkumar (21), a farm labourer and his 18-year-old sister Soundarya. His father works abroad. On Sunday, Sivakumar went missing and the same night, his body was found in a nearby forest area, with his throat slit.

A police team was formed to inquire about the murder as rumours spread that he was murdered as part of human sacrifice. However, the sniffer dog brought to the spot ran till the house of the deceased itself and stopped. On checking the house, police found a scythe there and it smelled of blood. They suspected it may have been used to murder the boy.

Police then secretly watched their movements. Their suspicions centered around Sarathkumar and he was taken to the police station on Thursday. During inquiries, he confessed to murdering his own brother, said a police source. Sarathkumar was allegedly having an affair with his own sister and aunt. Sivakumar once saw them during their illicit affair, and as Sarathkumar was afraid that he would tell others, he decided to murder the boy.

On Sunday, he took his brother for a rabbit hunt in the nearby forest area and asked Sivakumar to fix the cage for rabbits. As he was doing it, using the scythe, Sarathkumar killed Sivakumar, police said.

After that, he went home and when their mother searched for Siva, he said that the boy had gone for rabbit hunting. He also joined their relatives when they went to search for him and cried on seeing Siva’s body.