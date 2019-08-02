Three new courses to be introduced at Fisheries University

Binita Jaiswal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Dr J Jayalalithaa Fisheries University (TNJFU) will start three new undergraduate courses this year. It has got approval from the UGC to start B.Voc courses in fish health management, industrial fishing technology and industrial aquaculture, Vice-Chancellor S Felix told Express.

University officials said the approval had come just in time as the admission season was still on and they could start the courses from this academic year itself. Notification for the three courses will be published by the university on August 4 and the last date for applying for these courses is August 15. Counselling will be held on August 19, said the Vice-Chancellor. Felix said the university had appropriate infrastructure in place to start the new courses.