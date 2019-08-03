Home States Tamil Nadu

After years of protests, electricity reaches Dalit village

Plight of 30 Dalit families living at Kizhakku Theru in Nagari without electricity connection was first highlighted by Express, last month

Published: 03rd August 2019 04:54 AM

After demanding and protesting for over a decade, residents of Kizhakku Theru in Nagari,

MADURAI: Residents of Kizhakku Theru in Nagari Village are ecstatic. After demanding and protesting for over a decade, their village finally got electricity connection last Friday. The plight of 30-odd Dalit families living in the area without electricity connection was first highlighted by Express, last month. Thanking Express for highlighting the issue while fiddling with the remote of a TV given by a political party ahead of elections, Gowsalya says her village has struggled without power for 30 years. 

“An entire generation born here has not experienced the luxury of electricity at homes, till now.” 

After the news report was published in Express, a team of TANGEDCO officials, led by the area Assistant Engineer, visited the village and asked the residents to submit applications. A total of 17 applications were submitted and among them, 14 have been accepted so far. 

“All of us have a few home appliances given as freebies by parties. We have finally have a chance to use them,” says Gowsalya. The village was provided electricity connection in 1977, but it was later revoked as many residents did not have patta. 

“Our children are so excited by all the lights, they refuse to sleep till late in the night,” says another villager. “They are able to study sitting at home, or play on the road after dark. This is a big deal for us,” he says.

