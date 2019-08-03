Ambur police book Stalin, DMK candidate for poll code violation

By Express News Service

VELLORE: A day after DMK president MK Stalin addressed workers of a leather-based industry and Muslim community leaders separately at Ambur falling under Vellore Lok Sabha constituency, the police have registered a case against him for alleged violation of the code of conduct. On Thursday, Stalin addressed workers of Farida Group, a leading leather products firm in Ambur, seeking support to his party candidate DM Kathir Anand.

Later, he participated at a meeting held at NMZ function hall to seek support of Muslim community leaders. Muthavallis and other clergymen attended the meeting. DMK candidate Kathir Anand, his father and party treasurer Durai Murugan and IUML national president KM Kader Mohideen were also present at the event.

Soon after Stalin left the venue, poll authorities led by Additional Assistant Returning Officer R Sujatha sealed the hall for not obtaining permission to host the meeting. She also lodged two complaints on Thursday with the Ambur Town police station regarding the poll code violations, sources said. Subsequently, the police looked into the complaints and registered separate cases. “A case relating to violation of poll code has been registered against the DMK president by Ambur Town police,” Superintendent of Police (SP) Pravesh Kumar said on Friday.

Police sources noted Stalin, Kathir Anand, the owner NMZ function hall Zakaria and office-bearers of Sunnath Jamad were booked under sections 171 (F) (undue influence at an election) r/w 171 (C) (1) (whoever voluntarily interferes or attempts to interfere with the free exercise of any electoral right commits the offence of undue influence at an election) and 188 (disobedience to an order promulgated by public servant) of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Stalin alleges conspiracy by BJP, AIADMK behind cancellation of poll in April:



Vellore: “Though we have not been in power for the last eight years, we continue to fight for the rights of people and give voice in the Parliament in the interest of the people,” said DMK president, MK Stalin. While canvassing for DM Kathir Anand, DMK’s candidate for the Vellore Lok Sabha polls, at Oomerabad that falls under Ambur Assembly constituency, Stalin said “Victory awaits DMK in the Vellore election and no one can stop it. Vellore LS polls was cancelled because of the conspiracy hatched by BJP in the Centre and AIADMK in the State,” he added. Stalin said that Deputy CM O Panneerselvam had disrespected former CM M Karunanidhi, when he said that Karunanidhi did not support Kalam as Presidential candidate.