Bitter campaign battle comes to end as Vellore voters gear up for polls

Both AIADMK and DMK left no stone unturned to woo the minority voters, particularly Muslims, who account for about 3 lakh votes in Vellore LS constituency.

AC Shanmugam (AIADMK DM) S Deepalakshmi (NTK) Kathir Anand (DMK )AC Shanmugam (AIADMK DM) S Deepalakshmi (NTK) Kathir Anand (DMK)

By Express News Service

VELLORE: A bitter battle fought on the streets of Vellore Lok Sabha constituency has come to an end with the curtains drawn on the campaign on Saturday. Electioneering saw political leaders, particularly Dravidian majors, firing from all cylinders to attack each other, and sometimes stooping to new low in political polemics.

Two prominent figures, Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami and DMK president MK Stalin stole the show with their campaign, darting arrows tinged with personal attack at times.

Palaniswami characterized the DMK’s historic win in April general elections a victory by luring the innocent people with ‘mittai’ (sweet candy), inviting a sharp retort from Stalin who questioned whether AIADMK won Theni seat by giving ‘halwa’.

Calling himself a farmer and rose to the throne step by step, the Chief Minister said Stalin could not bear him occupying the citadel of power because he was a farmer. Taking on him, the DMK leader said one could not become a farmer by merely uttering the word. He even went to the extent of reciting a few lines of a song from late leader MGR’s film-vivasayi.

The Opposition leader questioned the CM on implementing Salem-Chennai eight lane express way that would deprive hundreds of farmers of their land despite claiming that he was a farmer.

This evoked a sharp reaction from the Chief Minister, who said it was DMK that was mastered the art of corruption. Deferring the polls in Vellore was also became a point for exchange between Palaniswami and Stalin.

The electoral scene was dominated by local issues than national issues though the election is for a Lok Sabha seat. Puthiya Neethi Katchi founder AC Shanmugam is seeking mandate on behalf of AIADMK while DMK fielded veteran DMK leader Durai Murugan’s son DM Kathir Anand.

Both AIADMK and DMK left no stone unturned to woo the minority voters, particularly Muslims who account for about 3 lakh votes in Vellore. The LS constituency comprises Vellore, Anaikattu, KV Kuppam, Gudiyatham, Ambur and  Vaniyambadi Assembly segments.

AIADMK leaders did all to cosy up to the Muslim voters while DMK leader Stalin openly held meeting with community leaders in his bid to garner votes. The ruling party deliberately left out their ally BJP from the electoral scene in Vellore as it is dominated by the minorities. Top party leaders did not utter the term Modi unlike in the April elections. State BJP leaders avoided appearing on the stage anywhere in the constituency.

For DMK, the election is an opportunity to extend their arm by adding one more to their tally. And for AIADMK, it is to stop the DMK’s rampaging run and check drain of support base by retaining the seat where its candidate won in 2014.

TTV Dhinakaran’s AMMK and film maker Kamal Haasan’s MNM backed out of the current polls. As many as 28 candidates are in the fray including Naam Tamilar Katchi’s S Deepalakshmi and election king K Padmarajan. About 14.32 lakh voters will seal their fate on August 5.

