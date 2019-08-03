BIZARRE: Burglar leaves ‘feedback note’ at shop

Nirupa Sampath By

Express News Service

CUDDALORE: Burglar don’t get feedback forms to express how much they enjoy looting a house or shop. As it turns out, a few of them are quite expressive about what they expect in their ‘workplace’.

A burglar who struck a shop near Neyveli was so disappointed at not finding anything worthwhile that he left a note for the shopkeeper expressing dismay.

When 65-year-old Jayaraj opened his shop in Mandarakuppam on Friday morning, he found all goods and provisions lying shattered on the floor.

A note left behind in the shop read: “I broke into your store putting my life at risk. But there’s not a penny in your cash drawer. So, I decided to do this monkey business (of wrecking the store).” Jayaraj has filed a complaint with the Mandarakuppam police.

The police say that the burglar could have broken into the store through the roof, and that they are probing the ‘weird’ case.