DMK has no right to criticise us: CM Palaniswami

By Express News Service

VELLORE: Launching a spirited attack on DMK president MK Stalin for his comments on the law and order situation in the State following the murder of former Nellai mayor Uma Maheswari, her husband and a servant, CM Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday said the leader of opposition has “no locus standi” to criticise the government because his own partymen perpetrated the crime.

Addressing meetings at Anaikattu and Vellore city seeking support to Puthiya Neethi Katchi leader AC Shanmugam contesting on AIADMK symbol in Vellore Lok Sabha constituency, he said, “After visiting the bereaved family, Stalin stated that law and order in Tamil Nadu was not maintained well and lamented ‘when the recurring incidents of murder would end’. I want to tell you that it was none other than your partymen who were held by police for the triple murder.”

“The arrested man, Karthikeyan, is the son of DMK women’s wing leader Seeniammal. Without knowing the facts, Stalin unnecessarily blamed us. So, he has no locus standi to criticise the law and order situation,” he hit out. Recalling the past events of DMK men’s attacks on biryani shops and a beauty parlour, the chief minister said it was only because of DMK men the law and order was getting deteriorated, and blamed Stalin of holding katta panchayat in places wherever his partymen had assaulted shop keepers.“He is not a leader of a party but leader of katta panchayat,” he said.