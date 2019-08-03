Houses for Gaja victims in 5 yrs: govt; till then give them rental money: HC

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Friday directed the State government to provide interim relief to victims who lost their houses in Cyclone Gaja, to cover their temporary accommodation costs. The direction came after the government submitted that it would take at least five years to provide houses for all victims of the disaster.

“Till full implementation of relief works, lakhs of affected families would remain homeless for years together. Once the monsoon begins, the victims would have to live in precarious conditions,” Justice R Suresh Kumar said, and directed the government to provide ‘reasonable cost’ for victims to arrange temporary shelters.

The judge further stated that until the completion of works, the petition should be kept pending, and should be listed for hearing every three months. The case has been adjourned to November 1.