Tamil Nadu

Is AIADMK going soft on Centre’s Dam Safety Bill?

The AIADMK on Friday chose to soft pedal on the Dam Safety Bill in Lok Sabha by just seeking some clarifications and recalling the concerns already expressed by the State over this legislation.

Published: 03rd August 2019 04:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2019 04:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The AIADMK on Friday chose to soft-pedal on the Dam Safety Bill in Lok Sabha by just seeking some clarifications and recalling the concerns already expressed by the State over this legislation. However, it is to be seen whether the party will oppose or support the bill when it comes up in Rajya Sabha. 

Late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa and present Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami had opposed many provisions in the Bill saying they were detrimental to the interests of Tamil Nadu and the Assembly had also adopted a resolution in this regard last year.

“The Bill should be amended in such a way that it would not affect the Tamil Nadu government’s rights over the four dams located in Kerala and that the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) should be constituted in accordance with the Constitution and federal principle of the country,” said P Raveendranath Kumar (AIADMK), participating in the discussion on this bill.

Referring to 24 (1) of the Bill which states that “If a specified dam in one State is owned by another State, then the NDSA shall be construed as the State Dam Safety Organisation,” Raveendranath Kumar urged Union Jal Sakhi Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat to clarify what kind of powers the State government which owns dams in other State would have in this legislation and what kind of control the NDSA would have over such dams. He also sought stringent legal provisions to stop rumours being spread about the stability of Mullaiperiyar dam. 

Recalling that under long-term agreements, Tamil Nadu owns Mullaiperiyar, Parambikkulam, Thunakkadavu and Peruvaripallam dams, though these dams are located in Kerala, he said the SC, in its verdict dated May 7, 2014, confirmed Tamil Nadu’s ownership. Already, CM Palaniswami had urged Centre not to introduce this Bill without arriving at a consensus among States and also urged to withdraw the legislation.

