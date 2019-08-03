Man dies while trying to save friend who fell in sewage tank

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 50-year-old man died of asphyxiation when he tried to save his friend who fell into a sewage tank at Vyasarpadi on Friday. Police said Charles, a resident of Pulianthope, was working with 120 men in maintenance of an industrial area.

“Around 5 pm, his friend Thirumal accidentally fell into the sewage tank. Trying to save him, Charles also fell into the tank and died of asphyxiation,” said the police.

On information, Fire and Rescue Services personnel rushed to the spot and fished out Charles’ body. However, they rescued Thirumal who is undergoing treatment in hospital. A case has been registered.

