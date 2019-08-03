MK Stalin has no locus standi to criticize law and order situation, lashes CM Palaniswami

By Express News Service

VELLORE: Launching a spirited attack on DMK president MK Stalin for his comments on the law and order situation in the State following the triple murder of former Nellai mayor Uma Maheswari, her husband and servant, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday flayed that the Opposition Leader of having no locus standi to criticize because his own party men perpetrated the heinous crime.

Addressing poll meetings at Anaikattu and Vellore city seeking support to Puthiya Neethi Katchi leader AC Shanmugam contesting on AIADMK symbol in Vellore Lok Sabha constituency, he said, “After visiting the bereaved family, Stalin stated law and order in Tamil Nadu was not maintained well and lamented that when the recurring incidents of murder will end. I want to tell you, it was none other than your party man held by police for the triple murder.”

“The man arrested, Karthikeyan, is the son of DMK women’s wing leader Seeniammal. Without knowing the facts, Stalin unnecessarily blamed us. So, he has no locus standi to criticize law and order situation,” Palaniswami hit out.

Recalling past events of DMK men’s attacks on biryani shops and beauty parlour, the Chief Minister said it was only because of DMK men the law and order was getting deteriorated, and blamed Stalin of doing khap panchayat in places wherever his party men had assaulted shop keepers.

“He is not a leader of a party but leader of katta panchayat,” he said.

The Chief Minister also recalled how late leaders MGR and J Jayalalithaa came under attack in the State Assembly.

Continuing his criticism on DMK’s victory in the recent Lok Sabha general elections in the State, Palaniswami said it was borne out of false promises and luring the innocent voters.

Enlisting four key poll promises of DMK, he wondered to know the rationale behind giving such assurance since it was not the polls to the Assembly.

Taking on the DMK chief over the issue of dynastic politics, the AIADMK joint coordinator said Udhayanithi was made to act in films only with the covert aim of sneaking him into the party.

“We are not opposing sons of leaders entering into politics or contesting polls. But what we oppose is their elevation to the top post in the party,” he said, recalling how Stalin pipped others in getting the DMK crown and now the coronation of his son Udhayanidhi.

Recalling the moves Stalin had allegedly made to dislodge the AIADMK government, even by joining hands with the disqualified MLAs, Palaniswami said all such efforts went futile, and roared that his party had the wherewithal to face any challenge from the principal opposition.

Pointing out that late M Karunanidhi-led government had passed a resolution in the Cabinet recommending Nalini and not other convicts in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, he said unlike the DMK, his government recommended release of all the seven convicts.

