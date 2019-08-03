NIA files chargesheet against 18 in Ramalingam murder case

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The National Investigative Agency (NIA) on Friday filed a chargesheet against 18 accused persons in the killing of Ramalingam, a former Pattali Makkal Katchi functionary, that took place in Thanjavur on February 5 this year.

A team from NIA headed by Superintendent of Police, Rahul, Additional SP Shoukkathali, Inspector Senthil Kumar and NIA Special Public Prosecutor CSS Pillai, filed the over 5000-page chargesheet, citing more than 250 witnesses, 400 documentary evidences and 200 material objects evidences, before Judge P Chenthoorpandi. According to a release, the accused had been detained under several sections of the IPC and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The release added that Ramalingam had an altercation with the members of Popular Front of India on February 5, 2019, at Pakkuvinayagam Thoppu, who hatched a criminal conspiracy and killed Ramalingam with the intention of terrorising people and deterring anyone from further interference in the outfit’s activities. In all, 12 persons have been arrested in connection with the case while six are still at large.