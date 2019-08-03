Vellore child abuse case: Mother’s paramour arrested

By Express News Service

VELLORE: After the arrest of the mother of a two-year-old girl child, who was subjected to physical and sexual abuse by the mother’s paramour, the Vellore All Women’s police on Thursday arrested the paramour on various charges including rape under IPC, and POCSO Act.

The investigating officer told Express, “The 28-year-old man was arrested under section 325 (punishment for voluntarily causing grievous hurt), section 307 (attempt to murder), section 376 (AB, punishment for rape on woman under 12 years of age) of Indian Penal code (IPC). He was also charged with the offences under section 6 (punishment for aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of POCSO Act.”