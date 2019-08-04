Home States Tamil Nadu

6000 policemen deployed as Vellore goes to polling on Monday

Image of EVMs and VVPATS used for representational purpose (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)

By Express News Service

VELLORE: As many as 6000 police personnel, including Central Armed Paramilitary Force (CAPF), have been deployed in Vellore as the Lok Sabha constituency is going to polling today (Monday).

North Zone IG P Nagarajan and Vellore Range DIG N Kamini are overseeing the security arrangements in the constituency. Apart from Vellore district SP Pravesh Kumar, two SPs-MR Sibi Chakaravarthy (Tiruvannamalai) and S Jayakumar (Villupuram)-have been drafted for polling day bandobust.

According to Pravesh Kumar, “A contingent of 6,000 police personnel, including local police, Tamil Nadu Special Police, CAPF and Home Guard, have been deployed for polling day security arrangements in Vellore constituency.”

The contingent includes 12 companies of TSP and 20 companies of CAPF.

The police have thrown a security blanket around the polling stations located at 75 vulnerable locations, with four CAPF men and a special sub-inspector coordinating the security arrangements.

One police officer and 4 constables will be manning the 200-meter periphery around the polling stations.

Three Additional SPs and 12 DSPs are also deployed for polling duty with a striking force attached to each officer.

The police have registered 82 cases on poll code violations.

Ever since the election announcement was made, the flying squads and static surveillance teams have seized a total cash amount of Rs.2.26 cash and gold worth Rs.89.41 lakh.

As many as 28 candidates are seeking the mandate in Vellore Lok Sabha constituency consisting of six Assembly segments-Anaikattu, Vellore, KV Kuppam, Gudiyatham, Ambur and Vaniyambadi.

A total of 14,32,555 voters are going to seal the fate of 28 candidates including AC Shanmugam of AIADMK, DM Kathir Anand of DMK and S Deepalakshmi of Naam Tamilar Katchi.

Of the total voters, women-7,31,099-outnumber men who account for 7,01,351 and the figures for transgenders is 105.

One General Observer, two expenditure observers, one special expenditure observer and a police observer are keeping a vigil on the constituency.

To help persons with disability (PwD) voters to cast their votes without hassles, the district administration has provided 689 wheelchairs to each of the polling locations. An attendant is also attached to each of the polling locations to help the PwD electors, an official said.

He added that a model polling booth with all the basic amenities has been set up in each of the Assembly segment. Exclusive booths for women, manned only by women staff, have also been set up.

A total of 7,552 polling personnel are being drafted into duty. As many as1919 control units, 3853 ballot units and 2099 VVPATs are being used for polling.

After the polling gets over, all the electronic machines will be moved to the counting centre located at Ranipet Institute of Engineering in Wallajahpet. The counting centre will be provided with three-tier security.

