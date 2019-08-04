Aadi Perukku loses sheen with Cauvery running dry

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY/NAGAPATTINAM/KARAIKAL: The usual reverberating celebration of Adi Perukku in the delta districts lost its sheen this year as Cauvery river presented a parched look. In Tiruchy, a large number of people who converged on the banks of the river to take a dip were left at the mercy of showers and pipes arranged by the civic body. There was less footfall compared to last year.

The Tamil month ‘Aadi’ falls between July-August. It is traditionally considered a favourable right time for starting agriculture works, right from sowing seeds. At Srirangam, thousands of people performed rituals at six venues including Amma Mandabam. More than 200 police officials and fire department personnel were deployed.

Oppari performed in Nagai

Oppari (lamentation) by women marked Adi Perukku festival in Nagapattinam and Karaikal. With no flow in the Cauvery, the disappointed women observed the day on a sombre and dull note. In Palaiyur village, people sang songs of lamentation as channels in their areas went dry, unlike last year.