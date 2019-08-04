Cops land in trouble over party on Sterlite’s campus

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Police Superintendent Arun Balagopalan, sought explanation from two police inspectors on the matter of hosting a party at Sterlite campus. The issue has been spreading wildly on social media, about the police officers being in contact with a company that was closed by the State government permanently. Representatives of Anti-Sterlite federation also met SP Arun Balagopalan and submitted a petition seeking strict actions against the police officers who attended the party.

Activist M Krishnamurthy who led the representatives said that the police officers had allegedly conspired with the company against the interest of the State government. Severe punishment should be given, he added.

According to sources, top police officials who are aware of the issue, already charged memo to the two suspected police officers seeking an explanation. Speaking to TNIE, Balagopalan said that actions will be taken in accordance to the inquiry.