Foreign minister acts swiftly on CM’s plea, promises action on detained sailor

CHENNAI: Within a few hours of Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami writing a letter seeking the release and repatriation of 18 Indian sailors, including Adithya Vasudevan (27) from Chennai, who have been detained in Iran, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar took steps in this regard.

“We are focussed on the early release and repatriation of all 18 Indian crew members of Stena Impero. Officers of our Embassy in Teheran have met them and they seem to be in good health with adequate supplies. We remain in constant contact with Iranian authorities to resolve this,” Jaishankar tweeted in English and Tamil.