Maldives police arrest ex-Vice President Ahmed Adeeb after India deports him

After India had rejected Adeeb’s request for asylum, the tugboat, named Virgo 9,  was refuelled before setting sail to the Maldives at 12.40am on Saturday with its nine-member crew.

Published: 04th August 2019

Former Maldives Vice President Ahmed Adeeb Abdul Ghafoor

Former Maldives Vice President Ahmed Adeeb Abdul Ghafoor (Photo | ANI, Twitter)

By S Godson Wisely Dass & PTI
Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Maldives police on Saturday arrested Ahmed Adeeb Abdul Ghafoor, the former vice president of the island nation after Indian authorities sent him back from Thoothukudi where he had illegally arrived by a tugboat on Thursday seeking political asylum. 

“We would like to confirm that Ahmed Adeeb Abdul Ghafoor of H Saamaraa has been arrested and is being transported to Male under our custody,” Maldives police said on Saturday.

After India had rejected Adeeb’s request for asylum, the tugboat, named Virgo 9,  was refuelled before setting sail to the Maldives at 12.40am on Saturday with its nine-member crew. Police sources said it was escorted by Indian Coast Guard vessel ‘Adhesh’ although Coast Guard officials would not confirm this.

The crew of eight Indonesian nationals and one Indian would be questioned by Maldivian authorities, sources said. 

Adeeb had arrived at Thoothukudi, without valid travel documents, on Virgo 9, which shuttles between the port town and Male.

ALSO READ | Maldives ex-VP Ahmed Adeeb's life at risk in home country, UK lawyer tells India

He had sought political asylum in India, claiming there was a serious threat to his life in his country. 

India denied him asylum reportedly on grounds that he had travelled illegally without valid documents and reached the country through an unauthorised entry point. 

Officials interrogated Adeeb on-board the tugboat

Indian authorities had refused to berth the tugboat and prohibited entry of the Maldivian politician into India. Intelligence and immigration officials interrogated Adeeb on-board the tugboat anchored 50m from the shore.

A press release from Maldives police services on Friday said there was an active travel ban on Adeeb, imposed by the Supreme Court of Maldives, and that he remained the subject of investigation for alleged misappropriation of state funds, corruption, and money laundering.

He had failed to appear for an investigative interview session scheduled by Maldives Police Services for July 31, 2019. All persons involved in aiding Adeeb to flee the country will be subjected to a criminal investigation, the release added.

