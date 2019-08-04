NEET: Weekly tests in offing to check progress

dhamotharan n By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The School Education department would soon hold ‘small-level’ test series every Friday as part of a larger drive to assess the ability of students appearing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and the Joint Entrance Examinations (JEE) this year.

The venue would be the respective schools and the question papers shall be released by the Chief Educational Officers (CEOs), who shall also forward the progress report of aspirants to the school education department.

School Education Director S Kannappan said such tests would keep the students on their toes. “This would hone their skills. If some require extra practice, necessary help shall be extended,” he added.Headmasters have been instructed to forward the list of aspirants for the coaching classes to the joint directors of the School Education.