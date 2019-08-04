Rs 25 lakh donation for Annadanam scheme

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Municipal Administration Minister SP Velumani on Saturday reviewed the arrangements made for darshan of Aththi Varadha Perumal at Kancheepuram and the facilities for devotees. Nearly 44 lakh devotees had darshan of the deity in the last 34 days.

During the review meeting, the minister handed over cheques for Rs 25 lakh received from donors for ‘Annadanam’ (food distribution) to devotees visiting Kancheepuram, to Collector P Ponnaiah. The scheme was launched by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami recently by donating Rs 1 lakh. Donations in Chennai were collected by Corporation Commissioner G Prakash.

Addressing a press conference after the review meeting, the minister said on an average 1.5 lakh devotees were visiting Kancheepuram per day and during the holidays, the number doubled. He said a team of special officers, including four zonal directors of municipal administration department, commissioners from 15 municipalities, headed by Erode Corporation Commissioner are overseeing the arrangements.

Rural Development Director K Baskaran and Horticulture Director N Subbaian and Kancheepuram Collector have been coordinating these works. “A control room has been set up with 12 tahsildars and Block Development Officers for overseeing security,” the minister said.