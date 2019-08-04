  Vellore LS poll: Cash, jewels worth over Rs 3 crore seized so far

By Express News Service

VELLORE: Since the enforcement of Model Code of Conduct in Vellore parliamentary constituency on July 4, Flying Squad Teams (FSTs) and Static Surveillance Teams (SSTs) have seized cash and jewellery worth over Rs 3 crore during vehicle checks within the limits of the constituency.

Holding a press meet on Saturday, district election officer-cum-district collector A Shanmuga Sundram said cash worth Rs 2.27 crore and jewellery weighing 2,980 grams and worth Rs 89.4 lakh have been seized from people.