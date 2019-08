By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: The first president of the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), professor Dheeran, rejoined the party in the presence of party founder S Ramadoss on Sunday. “Time separated us and the same time has rejoined us,” Ramadoss said on the occasion.

Professor Dheeran alias H Rajendiran was the first president of PMK. In 2013, he quit the party membership and joined the AIADMK. He was appointed AIADMK spokesperson but was dismissed from the party last year.